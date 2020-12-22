EDMONTON -- Two construction cranes outside an Edmonton seniors' facility are providing some holiday cheer for residents.

The 85-metre booms at Kingsway Avenue and 111 Street have been decorated with coloured lights to help brighten the holidays for the residents of CapitalCare Norwood. COVID-19 restrictions mean few visitors and no outings for the seniors this year.

"People know what it’s like to go out and see the Christmas lights in the community and drive and go to Candy Cane Lane or wherever, there’s some beautiful lights and these guys don’t get to do that year so we’re bringing the lights to them," Sherry Schaefer with the Capital Care Foundation said.

The Light the Crane project has also been a fundraiser to support construction of the new Gene Zwozdesky Centre.

With the support of businesses and community members, the Capital Care Foundation has raised almost $8,500 so far.

Donations can be made online.