EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Broberg, Holloway join Blues after Oilers decline to match offer sheets

    On the left, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) defends during the second period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) On the right, Edmonton Oilers left wing Dylan Holloway (55) controls the puck during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) On the left, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) defends during the second period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) On the right, Edmonton Oilers left wing Dylan Holloway (55) controls the puck during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Share

    Defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway have joined St. Louis after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets that the Blues extended to the players.

    The Blues tendered the offers to the restricted free agents on Aug. 21, and the Oilers had until Tuesday morning to match.

    Broberg's two-year deal is worth US$4.58 million a season and Holloway's two-year contract is valued at $2.29 million a season.

    The Oilers receive a second-round pick for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway as compensation.

    St. Louis reacquired its second-round draft pick in 2025 from the Pittsburgh Penguins last week to meet the required offer sheet compensation.

    Broberg, a 23-year-old Swede, was drafted eighth overall by Edmonton in 2019 and had two goals and an assist in 10 games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup final.

    Edmonton drafted Holloway 14th overall in 2020. The 22-year-old from Calgary had six goals and three assists in 38 games last season.

    The Oilers made two moves on Sunday, acquiring forward Vasily Podkolzin from Vancouver for a fourth-round draft pick and sending defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round pick to San Jose for blueliner Ty Emberson.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News