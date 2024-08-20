Broberg, Holloway join Blues after Oilers decline to match offer sheets
Defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway have joined St. Louis after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets that the Blues extended to the players.
The Blues tendered the offers to the restricted free agents on Aug. 21, and the Oilers had until Tuesday morning to match.
Broberg's two-year deal is worth US$4.58 million a season and Holloway's two-year contract is valued at $2.29 million a season.
The Oilers receive a second-round pick for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway as compensation.
St. Louis reacquired its second-round draft pick in 2025 from the Pittsburgh Penguins last week to meet the required offer sheet compensation.
Broberg, a 23-year-old Swede, was drafted eighth overall by Edmonton in 2019 and had two goals and an assist in 10 games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup final.
Edmonton drafted Holloway 14th overall in 2020. The 22-year-old from Calgary had six goals and three assists in 38 games last season.
The Oilers made two moves on Sunday, acquiring forward Vasily Podkolzin from Vancouver for a fourth-round draft pick and sending defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round pick to San Jose for blueliner Ty Emberson.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
Disney drops argument wrongful-death lawsuit shouldn't go to court because of Disney+ trial
Walt Disney Co. on Monday agreed to have a court decide on a wrongful death lawsuit, brought by a widower in Florida, after earlier arguing the case belonged in arbitration because the man signed up for a trial of streaming service Disney+ in 2019.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody
A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya's capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.
Inflation falls to lowest in three years, paving way for another interest rate cut
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, matching economists' forecasts and solidifying expectations for another interest rate cut in September.
DEVELOPING 12-minute search shifts resume for 6 from sunken yacht off Sicily, including tech giant Mike Lynch
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, believed trapped some 50 metres (164 feet) underwater in the hull of a superyacht that sank in a storm off Sicily.
Conservatives under fire after pulling 'Canadian Dream' video that may have shown Russian jets
The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that promoted Canadian values but featured what the Defence Minister's office says are Russian fighter jets.
Two 18-year-olds charged with murder of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.
Ontario to close supervised consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close supervised consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
Calgary
-
Search for Alberta murder suspect continues
One of two men involved in a fatal crime spree that rocked a rural area east of Calgary will be in court Tuesday morning as police continue to search for another man.
-
Rollout of Alberta's school cellphone ban raising concerns among teachers
The head of the Alberta Teachers' Association says the rollout of new policies banning cellphone use in classrooms starting this fall has some teachers confused about how they'll be expected to follow them.
-
Lethbridge
-
Average home prices climb in Lethbridge as buyers seek lower prices
The average price of a home in Lethbridge has jumped by more than 19 per cent over the past year, statistics indicate.
-
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
-
Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
Saskatoon
-
More people are seeing bears in the Prince Albert National Park. Here’s why that’s concerning.
Many of Saskatchewan’s summer destinations are known for providing an opportunity to see wildlife, and one of the most elusive of the animals in the province has been making more of an appearance this year. Experts say that’s cause for concern.
-
Saskatoon police say teen spat on officer before violent cruise weekend arrest
The Saskatoon Police Service alleges its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend, but witnesses are telling a different story.
-
'It's very stressful': Sask. wildfire evacuees come together in uncertain times
The mayor of Sandy Bay, a remote northern village, said the community has declared a state of emergency, as an intense wildfire threatens the area.
Regina
-
Regina organizations helping parents with rising costs of school supplies
With just a few weeks until the beginning of another school year, a number of organizations in Regina are helping families with the rising costs of school supplies needed for new and returning students.
-
-
'Punishment is far exceeded already': Sask. father takes the stand as part of sentencing hearing in own defence
Michael Gordon Jackson took the stand under oath Monday in a turn of events at court which turned sentencing submissions into a sentencing hearing.
Vancouver
-
More B.C. police drop surnames in missing person alerts to avoid 'negative lasting impact'
It could be a weekend teenage runaway. An elderly loved one, lost and disoriented. Or it could be the first indication of murder.
-
'Significant bellwether for the economy': Gas prices in Metro Vancouver continue to fall
Gas prices are once again on the move in Metro Vancouver.
-
RCMP officer told witness to delete video of violent Dale Culver arrest, B.C. judge finds
An RCMP officer from Prince George, B.C., has been found guilty of obstruction for telling a witness to delete cellphone video following the violent 2017 arrest of Dale Culver, who died shortly after being taken into custody.
Vancouver Island
-
-
B.C. film company fined $30K for flying drone too close to killer whales
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
-
Sooke School District acquires land to meet growing student enrollment needs
The Sooke School District has acquired a 7.2-acre plot of land in North Langford to build a middle school, as enrollment within the district continues to grow.
Toronto
-
-
Colder than normal temperatures expected in the GTA Tuesday
It could be worth grabbing a light sweater before heading out the door this morning.
-
Assault rifle allegedly found in car that crashed into TTC vehicle; 1 suspect sought
Three people are facing charges and police are searching for a fourth following a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Legault announces six-month freeze on some temporary foreign workers in Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is announcing a six-month freeze on certain temporary foreign worker applications in Montreal.
-
Rail strike would affect more than 32,000 commuters in Canada's three biggest cities
More than 32,000 rail commuters across the country will have to find new routes to work if there is a work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. this week.
-
Atlantic
-
Primary care is 'crumbling,' as New Brunswickers without provider nears 180,000: medical society
New Brunswick Medical Society president Dr. Paula Keating says she’s not surprised that there’s overcrowding at the Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, believing it’s in part due to the “crumbling” primary care system.
-
Well-known P.E.I. senior reported missing Monday found dead
Prince Edward Island RCMP says a well-known senior who was reported missing Monday evening has been found dead.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Winnipeg
-
Criticism of new Senate appointment includes that of a federal cabinet minister
The appointment of longtime broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate is being criticized in some quarters, including by a member of the federal cabinet.
-
Warrant issued for suspect in spring shooting death: Winnipeg police
A 25-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a shooting death in Winnipeg that took place this spring.
-
'It's frustrating': Winnipeg business trashed after repeated break-ins
A Winnipeg business owner wants something to be done after his office was broken into at least four times in the past two months.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
-
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
-
Cat dies in Centretown high-rise fire
A house cat succumbed to its injuries in a fire that started inside the bathroom of an apartment in Centretown on Monday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Man, 59, charged with vandalizing Sudbury Pride flag painting
Acting on tips made by the public, Sudbury police charged a 59-year-old male suspect accused of defacing the Pride flag painting on Minto Street.
Barrie
-
Smoke from scrapyard fire blankets Barrie
Thick smoke has blanketed much of Barrie after a fire broke out at a scrapyard in central Barrie on Monday morning.
-
Wasaga Beach man wins almost $70K using lucky dates and ages
Wasaga Beach retired restaurateur wins Lotto Max using dates and ages.
-
Empower Simcoe closes group homes
Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.
Kitchener
-
'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
-
Ayr, Ont. slowly rebuilding after EF1 tornado hits community
The community of Ayr, Ont. is starting to rebuild after a destructive EF1 tornado tore its way through the village over the weekend.
-
Guelph ride share driver arrested for sexual assault
A 56-year-old ride share driver was arrested after a customer reported she was sexually assaulted by him on Monday in Guelph.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
In April, Petronella McNorgan was found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
Attempted murder charge laid by Huron OPP
An attempted murder charge has been laid following an incident in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh (ACW) Township. Around 11:30 on June 25, police responded to a home in ACW to find a victim had been attacked with a weapon before officers arrived.
-
Charges laid after two-hour standoff in West Lorne
Around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, OPP were called in following a disturbance at a home on Anne Street in West Elgin. Around 2:45 p.m., a person was taken into custody without incident.
Windsor
-
Driveway vehicle fire leads to arson charge
A 30-year-old Chatham man has been charged with arson after a vehicle fire.
-
-
Man wearing storm trooper mask charged with bank robbery
Chatham-Kent police say a 49-year-old man wore a storm trooper mask and a surgical mask in two separate bank robberies.