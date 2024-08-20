Broberg, Holloway join Blues after Oilers decline to match offer sheets

Defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway have joined St. Louis after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets that the Blues extended to the players.

The Blues tendered the offers to the restricted free agents on Aug. 21, and the Oilers had until Tuesday morning to match.

Broberg's two-year deal is worth US$4.58 million a season and Holloway's two-year contract is valued at $2.29 million a season.

The Oilers receive a second-round pick for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway as compensation.

St. Louis reacquired its second-round draft pick in 2025 from the Pittsburgh Penguins last week to meet the required offer sheet compensation.

Broberg, a 23-year-old Swede, was drafted eighth overall by Edmonton in 2019 and had two goals and an assist in 10 games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup final.

Edmonton drafted Holloway 14th overall in 2020. The 22-year-old from Calgary had six goals and three assists in 38 games last season.

The Oilers made two moves on Sunday, acquiring forward Vasily Podkolzin from Vancouver for a fourth-round draft pick and sending defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round pick to San Jose for blueliner Ty Emberson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.