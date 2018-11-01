A legendary country music duo will reunite in Camrose next August, headlining the Big Valley Jamboree alongside a variety of country stars, including another major act who was forced to cancel his appearance in 2018.

Producers announced the first round of artists set to perform at the event, including Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Brett Kissel, Brothers Osborne, Charlie Major, Lindsay Ell, James Barker Band and The Prairie States.

Billy Ray Cyrus is scheduled to play, making up for his cancelled appearance at BVJ this year. The performer’s plane encountered issues as he attempted to travel to Alberta in August and he missed the show.

Wrapping up the long weekend, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will reunite on the BVJ stage on Sunday night. As Brooks & Dunn, the duo has 23 chart-toppers and 30 million albums sold, but since they announced the end of their partnership in 2010, chances to see the two in concert together are rare.

Big Valley Jamboree will take place Aug. 1-4, 2019. Tickets go on sale Nov. 6.