Brown, McDavid lead Oilers to 7-2 win over Flames in pre-season
Connor Brown has made his presence felt for the Edmonton Oilers.
Brown had two goals and an assist while Connor McDavid added a goal and three assists as the Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 7-2 on Wednesday.
It was a welcome return to the level Brown expects himself to be at. The 29-year-old winger appeared in just four games for the Washington Capitals before tearing his ACL and undergoing season-ending knee surgery last year.
“I’m just grateful to be back, be at full health and to be playing again. And … it's a bonus to be able to celebrate a couple,” said Brown, who signed as a free agent with Edmonton this summer, reuniting him with former Erie Otters junior teammate McDavid.
“When he's on his game like that and he’s got puck on the string, it's fun to be out there with him,” Brown added about McDavid.
Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was pleased to see Brown break out.
“We think he can be a very important player in our forward grouping,” he noted. “He put in a lot of work, especially in the summertime, to ensure he was feeling good heading into camp.
“I think he is going to fit our team like a glove.”
Lane Pederson, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Raphael Lavoie also scored for the Oilers (4-2-1), who have won four of their last five in the pre-season.
Nikita Zadorov and Walker Duehr replied for the Flames, who dropped to 3-3-1 in exhibition action.
“It was a good learning experience,” Duehr said. “They had a very veteran NHL roster over there and we had a lot of young guys pushing to be NHL guys. You can learn a lot from a game like tonight. We just weren’t good enough.”
The Oilers’ dangerous power play got them on the board six minutes into the opening period as McDavid drove wide before chipping a wrist shot over the shoulder of Calgary goalie Dan Vladar for his third of the pre-season.
Edmonton added to its lead a minute-and-a-half later as McDavid sent a pass into the slot to former junior teammate Brown, who blasted a one-timer into the net for his first goal in an Oilers uniform.
Calgary battled back into the game with a power-play goal coming with four minutes remaining in the first frame as veteran defender Zadorov lugged the puck out from his own zone before beating Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner cleanly with a long wrist shot.
The Flames knotted the game back up with two minutes left in the first as Martin Pospisil stole a puck behind the net and fed it in front to Duehr, who unleashed a bullet past Skinner.
Edmonton surged back in front two minutes into the second period as Kane sent Pederson in on a clear breakaway and beat Vladar to further his case to land a roster spot.
The Oilers made it 4-2 midway through the second period as Evan Bouchard fed it across to Draisaitl in the seam and he crept up before unleashing a wicked wrister that beat Vladar.
Some gritty work by McDavid led to another Edmonton goal with 6:20 left in the middle period as he poked the puck away in the crease and got it across to Brown for his second goal of the game.
Vladar made a big gaffe midway through the third period as he coughed the puck up to McDavid, who sent it all the way across to Kane to deposit it into a wide-open net.
The Oilers took a five-goal lead with a power-play marker with five minutes to play as Dylan Holloway sent it in front from behind the net to Lavoie, who made no mistake wiring it into the net.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
September broke a heat record by an 'extraordinary amount': report
New data shows this September was the hottest on record and scientists say this trend could make 2023 the hottest year yet. And climate researchers say, two months from COP28, 'the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.'
Liberal MP sides with Conservatives on failed motion to 'repeal all carbon taxes'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's latest unsuccessful attempt to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeal his carbon pricing system has secured the support of one Liberal MP.
Number of Canadians who give up and leave emergency departments due to long wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Calls for Deschenes Commission records to be unsealed, Canadians giving up on health care due to long wait times, and Manitoba's new premier vows to move ahead with landfill search. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake
In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.
NDP rejects first draft of Liberal pharmacare bill as negotiations continue
The federal New Democrats have rejected the first draft of the Liberals' pharmacare legislation, in what the health minister describes as 'extremely fluid' negotiations over the highly anticipated bill.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by CTrain near Chinook Station
A pedestrian was struck by a CTrain near Chinook Station on Wednesday evening.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
-
Brown, McDavid lead Oilers to 7-2 win over Flames in pre-season
Connor Brown has made his presence felt for the Edmonton Oilers.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm sorry': Saskatoon woman seen in FreshCo arrest video apologizes to guard
A Saskatoon woman, whose altercation with a security guard was captured in a widely-shared video, made a tearful apology in court Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. fatal crash: SUV struck deer before colliding with car
A teen boy was killed in a fatal crash near Onion Lake on Tuesday.
-
'QAnon queen' supporters allegedly threaten Sask. village leaders with 'executions'
Saskatchewan RCMP say they’re investigating after the Village of Richmound allegedly received letters from supporters of the self-appointed "Queen of Canada" threatening public execution.
Regina
-
Evacuated Moose Jaw apartment was home to more than 40 people
An apartment building in Moose Jaw that was evacuated earlier this week after the discovery of several dangerous living conditions was home to more than 40 people.
-
'Impactful on the whole nation': Sask. premier congratulates Wab Kinew on historic win
Premier Scott Moe has congratulated Manitoba Premier Designate Wab Kinew. Moe says it’s about time that a First Nations person has become a Canadian Premier.
-
Construction set to begin on new joint-use school in north Regina
Construction is set to begin on a new joint-use school in north Regina.
Atlantic
-
How tropical storm Philippe will impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The official forecast cone issued for tropical storm Philippe by the U.S. National Hurricane Center shifted significantly to the west on Wednesday.
-
'Women are sacred': N.B. community honours murdered teen
Members from the Esgenoopetitj First Nation in New Brunswick marched to a monument site Wednesday morning to remember one of their own.
-
Number of Canadians who give up and leave emergency departments due to long wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Toronto
-
After week of summer-like weather, Toronto set to see rainy cool-down
It appears that Toronto residents will finally have to trade in their beach umbrellas for the regular kind as a stretch of summer-like fall weather comes to an end.
-
Double stabbing in Scarborough leaves woman in critical condition
A woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a double stabbing overnight in Scarborough that also left a youth injured, police say.
-
One person in hospital after Moss Park stabbing
One person is in hospital following a late-night stabbing in Moss Park.
Montreal
-
Quebec police arrest 4 students after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
Some Montreal residents can expect steep tax bill increases
Montrealers can expect to see a bump on their next tax bill as many boroughs are raising their local taxes, blaming inflation and the rising costs of contracts.
-
13 charged after investigation into 'grandparent scam' targeting seniors in the U.S.
A task force headed by Quebec provincial police is targeting a criminal organization specializing in 'grandparent' fraud, preying predominately on elderly people in the United States.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Cornwall, Ont. homeowners call for action after vehicles crash into backyard five times
Homeowners in Cornwall, Ont. had a rude awakening last weekend when a car crashed through their backyard fence, narrowly missing their house.
-
new this morning
new this morning Muggy Thursday before showers arrive
It will be another hot and humid day in the capital before several days with the possibility of showers.
-
Ontario 'asking questions' about Ottawa clinic charging membership fee, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says the Ontario government and Ministry of Health will shut down any clinic charging for services covered by OHIP, as a clinic in Ottawa's south end is under scrutiny for charging a $400 membership fee to access a nurse practitioner.
Kitchener
-
Paris, Ont. family says vehicle stolen using key fob copying technology
A family in Paris, Ont. is without a vehicle after they woke up Tuesday morning to find it was no longer parked in the driveway.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
-
Man breaks into Cambridge home, assaults residents with knife: WRPS
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been arrested after police say he broke into a home with a knife and assaulted three people.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Key River
A 47-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Key River.
-
$100K or $646K? Court must decide how much woman stole from North Bay business
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Liberal MP sides with Conservatives on failed motion to 'repeal all carbon taxes'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's latest unsuccessful attempt to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeal his carbon pricing system has secured the support of one Liberal MP.
Winnipeg
-
What Wab Kinew has planned for health-care, homelessness and the landfill search
One day after Wab Kinew’s historic win, the premier designate spoke to the media about his plans for health-care, homelessness and searching the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Manitoba Tory cabinet minister denounces right-wing pivot in election campaign
A Manitoba cabinet minister defeated in Tuesday's provincial election says the Progressive Conservative party she has served for years took a hard-right pivot during the election campaign, and now needs to address an identity crisis.
-
Number of Canadians who give up and leave emergency departments due to long wait times has increased fivefold
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Vancouver
-
'Well done, Rick. We love you': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer remembered at regimental funeral
Thousands gathered to pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien at a regimental funeral Wednesday, remembering the former teacher for his humour, compassion and dedication to public service.
-
'We can not continue to just warehouse our seniors in shelters': Growing homeless crisis sees more seniors with nowhere to live
Joseph Doran never imagined he'd retire from a lifetime of working and – at 86 years old – end up in a homeless shelter.
-
Vancouver councillors vote unanimously to review future of city’s 'view cones'
Vancouver’s skyline could look much different in the future, as councillors agree to review the future of the city’s “view cones.”
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Victoria hospital
Health authorities have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria General Hospital after 11 patients were found to have contracted the illness on an acute-care ward.
-
Indigenous guardians train to protect B.C.'s coastal ecosystems
The lands and waters of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's south coast will soon be better protected by a group of Indigenous stewards.
-
Man shot by police after ramming RCMP cruiser was not seriously harmed, IIO finds
A man who rammed his SUV into a police cruiser outside a Vancouver Island RCMP detachment, injuring one officer, was not seriously injured when he was shot by police, the province's police watchdog has found.