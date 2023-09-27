Edmonton

    • Bruce Springsteen postpones upcoming concerts, including Edmonton show

    Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

    Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed the remainder of their 2023 tour dates, including a stop in Edmonton on Nov. 6.

    In a statement on social media, Springsteen's spokespeople attributed the postponement to treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

    All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for new dates, and refunds will be issued to those who want them.

    The new dates will be announced in the coming days. 

