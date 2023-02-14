Bruce Springsteen promises to bring some 'Glory Days' to Alberta

Rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen announced new tour dates Tuesday including an eight-stop, 17-day trip across Canada.

The New Jersey musician nicknamed "The Boss" and his E-Street Band will be at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Nov. 6 and at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Nov. 8.

Famous for hits like Glory Days, Dancing in the Dark, and I'm on Fire, Springsteen is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters ever with 20 Grammy Awards dating back to 1985.

Springsteen started the tour on Feb. 1 in Florida with a "high-energy 28-song set" that Rolling Stone magazine called “ecstatic and emotional.”

Tickets for the Alberta shows are expected to go on sale Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET and will be sold through Ticketmasters Verified Fan system, which is said to make it harder for resellers and bots to grab tickets and inflate prices.