Kids at a K-6 northeast of Edmonton are enjoying school more than usual this year.

Bruderheim School doubled the amount of breaks to increase attendance and improve academics.

In the last school year, students had a 15-minute break in the morning and a 25-minute lunch. Now, kids sit in class for an hour, play for 15 minutes, come back inside for another hour, and then get another 15-minute break. On top of that, they still get a lunch and an afternoon break.

“Teachers have noticed that when they come into the classroom that they settle quicker, they attend quicker,” Bruderheim School Principal Paul McKay said.

The school adopted the model from Finland’s education system, who McKay said is the best in the world.

It’s too early to say whether the increased breaks have improved grades (report cards come out Friday), but teachers have seen some benefits.

“I just feel like that the kids are really ready,” Grade 3 teacher Janice Vandelannoite said. “They enjoy sitting and listening rather than asking for more bathroom breaks.

“I can definitely tell the kids are working harder and they’re definitely trying to get higher grades.”

A Grade 3 student told CTV News he even likes classroom time more now.

“Right when you get all that energy out by running around, then you feel like you really want to learn.”

With files from Timm Bruch