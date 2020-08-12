EDMONTON -- A woman was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Edmonton's Strathcona neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 85 Avenue building just before 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters put out the blaze by 11:01 a.m. and some people were rescued from their balconies by a bucket truck doing work nearby. Firefighters helped rescue some pets from various suites.

A woman, who lives two floors below the suite where flames were seen, said she escaped with her partner and two cats after smelling smoke.

"When we came out we saw the whole fire," said Elissa Weller.

Building residents will likely be out of the building for the day because electricity was knocked out.

There were no other reported injuries aside from the resident who suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause has not been determined.