EDMONTON -- With the football field still covered in snow, drummers and dancers took center stage at Commonwealth Stadium Wednesday night.

The Edmonton Eskimos finished final auditions for their 2020 Esks Force Drumline and Esks Force Hype Team, with 15 drummers and 12 dancers making the teams.

“Oh man, it’s surreal. The fact that you can come to Edmonton and you can play a gig that has 30,000 people in the stadium is absolutely insane,” said third-year snare drummer Reid Contreras Woelfle.

Many of the team members are university students studying music and dance, including Contreras Woelfle, who says the best drum lines are in synch on and off the field.

“We’ve been so close to each other that adding new people to the mix is a little scary. But we’re all so welcoming here and we love new talent, and everyone here is showing great promise,” he said.

Wednesday’s auditions included drum cadence and solo performances, as well as choreographed and freestyle dancing.

This is the third year the Eskimos have included the Esks Force as part of the on-field entertainment.

The team performs at off-field events, watch parties, and also travels to the Grey Cup, whether or not the Eskimos play.

“We’re looking for really outgoing people,” said Ryan Ocol, Head Coach of Esks Force Hype Team.

“Obviously as the hype team we’re not just performing for people, we’re actually in the crowd mingling, throwing footballs, throwing t-shirts and making sure everyone is having a good time and cheering right for our team.”

The Force plans to bring back some favourite routines, and is also working on fresh material.

“There are a few [new] things that we want to bring to the season to make it a bit more enjoyable,” Ocol said.

As for the people who don’t make the team, Ocol said they shouldn’t give up the dream.

“We do tell them, ‘Keep training and come back next year,’ and there have been times where they come back next year and they make the team,” he explained.

The Eskimos play their first game of the year at Commonwealth on May 30, a pre-season week two match-up against the BC Lions.