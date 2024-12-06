Building Christmas spirit block by block: Lego master teams up with Bissell Centre

A unique initiative to help Edmonton's vulnerable population is underway at the Edmonton Christmas Market at Fort Edmonton Park.

Sam Malmberg, a professional Lego artist from Edmonton and former contestant on Lego Masters, is there working on a collaborative build for a good cause.

"We're asking folks to donate a pair of new warm socks, and then build their own contribution to our larger Christmas village build," Malmberg told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

"It's something that we build together as a community, and it focuses on keeping people warm," he added.

The socks collected through the initiative will be donated to the Bissell Centre. According to Malmberg, socks and underwear are the items the Bissell Centre has the hardest time keeping in stock during winter months.

"This build is going to get a lot bigger over the next couple of weeks, and we're looking forward to everybody coming out and building with us," he said.

The Bissell Centre's Chris Schieman told CTV News Edmonton he "wants to see some good come to the community over the holiday season" and is happy to see people "wanting to find creative ways to try and give back."

"When we make those calls for support, Edmontonians just know how to answer that call really well," said Schieman. "(It's) just another great example of somebody here in the city who sees the need and just wants to respond however they can."

Schieman said the Bissell Centre saw nearly 7,000 people looking for programs and services last year. He said the most common ask during the winter is warm clothing.

"Socks are definitely one of those top in-demand items being requested, so every donation that we're going to receive from this drive is going to go exactly to where it's going to be needed the most," Schieman said, adding toques, scarves, gloves, jackets, sweaters and blankets are also in demand.

"It means a lot to see folks from the city putting on their own initiatives and trying to make a difference for the community. It's really heartwarming for us, especially for this time of year, making sure that everyone can stay as warm as possible."

Schieman said he's excited to bring his child to the Lego display to build and to donate to the greater cause.