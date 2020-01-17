EDMONTON -- A building in downtown Edmonton is being evacuated after a vehicle hit the sprinkler room in the parkade on Friday.

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. at 100 Street and 101A Avenue.

Fire crews were called to assist with the water pooling in the parking lot.

A spokesperson from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said EPCOR had been notified, and they are expected to arrive on scene in the next three to four hours to shut off the water.

The have been no injuries reported because of the incident.