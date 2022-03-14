Bullet holes visible at police scene in southwest Edmonton

Edmonton police have taped off a portion of a southwest neighbourhood for an investigation into a shooting.

Police tape was strung up around 374 Heath Rd. as well as the entrance into the community when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene.

A tarp was covering something in the driveway, and bullet holes were visible in both a truck in the driveway and the home.

Edmonton Police Service confirmed shots were fired around 10 p.m. Sunday, but no other details.

"I heard a big loud noise, but I had no idea it was shots," a community resident, who did not want to be named, told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's not great to have in your neighbourhood. You don't want that."

More to come…

With files from CTV Edmonton's Nahreman Issa