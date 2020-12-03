EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire at a home in east Edmonton overnight.

A neighbour reported the blaze at 7119 93 Ave. just after 1 a.m. and crews arrived within minutes.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. One person was assessed by EMS at the scene.

Firefighters were still at the home early Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are not yet known.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.