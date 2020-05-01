EDMONTON -- A man driving a bus that hit a 12-year-old boy in March was found to have failed to yield to a pedestrian.

According to investigators, the boy had been heading east across Castle Downs Road NW at 162 Avenue when he was struck by the bus turning left onto Castle Downs Road NW.

The driver was issued a violation under the Traffic Safety Act, Edmonton police say.

The boy, whose condition had been described as serious but not life threatening after the March 4 incident, has since been released from hospital and is recovering.