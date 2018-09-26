Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Bus driver injured after early morning assault
Edmonton Police responded to the scene of an assault on an ETS bus driver at Mill Woods Transit Centre on Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Kyra Markov, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 5:48AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 5:50AM MDT
Edmonton Police said that one man, an ETS bus driver, was injured after an assault at the Mill Woods Transit Centre.
It happened around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police were called to the transit centre on Hewes Way for a report of an assault. When police arrived, they found an ETS bus driver who was suffering from multiple injuries. The driver was taken to hospital, his condition unknown.
Police said they have one male in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing.
More to come…