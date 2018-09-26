

Kyra Markov, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Police said that one man, an ETS bus driver, was injured after an assault at the Mill Woods Transit Centre.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police were called to the transit centre on Hewes Way for a report of an assault. When police arrived, they found an ETS bus driver who was suffering from multiple injuries. The driver was taken to hospital, his condition unknown.

Police said they have one male in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…