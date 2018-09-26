

Kyra Markov and Julia Parrish, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton Transit Service bus driver was rushed to hospital early Wednesday morning at the Mill Woods Transit Centre, and police have a teenage boy in custody.

Police were called to the transit centre on Hewes Way at about 3:40 a.m. for a report of an assault. When police arrived, they found an ETS bus driver who was suffering from multiple injuries.

An officer at the scene said the 65-year-old bus driver was assaulted as he sat in the driver’s seat of the otherwise empty bus.

Mark Tetterington, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 569, said the bus driver was stabbed 13 times in the assault.

Tetterington said the teenager was stranded at the Mill Woods Transit Centre, and had asked the bus driver if he could get a ride downtown.

The driver followed protocol, and called for a peace officer to drive him downtown – but the teen reportedly pulled a knife and attacked the driver.

The injured driver managed to escape his assailant to the operator washroom, where he called to report the stabbing.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras on the bus and at the transit centre.

The driver was rushed to the University of Alberta Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

When police arrived, the 15-year-old male was in the driver’s seat, trying to put the bus into gear. He is in custody, and police are still investigating.

Officers and ETS officials remained on scene into rush hour Wednesday morning, and police said half of the terminal was closed as a result of the incident and investigation. It reopened at about 9 a.m.

Tetterington said the operator had been with ETS since 2012, and is expected to survive “by the grace of God” and said the union wants better security for bus drivers.

The union is asking for peace officers at all transit centres around the clock.