Bus service, changed intervals due to weekend LRT maintenance

    Disruptions to the City of Edmonton's LRT system will affect service starting this weekend.

    Except for an eight-hour period starting at noon this Saturday, service along both the Metro Line and the Capital Line will be affected due to scheduled maintenance.

    Trains will run at 20-minute intervals from the start of the service day to 12 noon.

    After 8 p.m., the Metro Line and its stations will be closed, with Edmonton Transit deploying replacement buses running every 15 minutes to replace LRT service along the line between downtown's Churchill Station and the new NAIT/Blatchford Market station.

    On the weekends of April 27-28 and May 4-5, the Metro Line between NAIT/Blatchford Station and Kingsway/Royal Alex will close due to the demolition of the former temporary NAIT LRT station. Replacement buses will run along the route every 15 minutes.

