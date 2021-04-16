Advertisement
Bus shelter smashed in crash, driver OK: officials
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 9:54AM MDT
A bus shelter was smashed in a crash at 91 Street and 168 Avenue on April 16, 2021.
EDMONTON -- A driver crashed into a bus shelter in northeast Edmonton Friday morning.
They were assessed and released at the scene by emergency responders.
It's unknown what led to the crash shortly before 7:45 a.m. at 91 Street and 168 Avenue.
A panel of glass was shattered and some of the shelter's frame was bent.
