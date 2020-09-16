EDMONTON -- The glass walls on a number of bus shelters in southwest Edmonton were found shattered Wednesday morning.

At least nine shelters along Riverbend Road between 56 Avenue and Rabbit Hill Road are damaged. Glass covers the ground and caution tape is wrapped around the frames.

City crews were cleaning up the glass and working on repairs around 10 a.m.

Officials are asking anyone who sees a damaged bus shelter not marked by yellow tape to call 311 and report it to the city.

This is a developing story, details will be provided as they become available.