EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman at a bus stop in St. Albert more than a week ago.

On Nov. 18 between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., the woman was waiting at a bus stop in the Akinsdale neighbourhood when a driver stopped his black supercab pickup truck and approached her on foot.

There was a verbal altercation between the two, and the man slapped the woman across the head and pushed her to the ground, before driving away from the area.

The man is described as about 50 years old, white, about 6’, a bit overweight with a round belly, wearing a dark winter jacket, black pants and black boots. He had very short white or light blond hair, and a short patch beard.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.