EDMONTON -- School's out, Christmas is just around the corner and thousands of people are preparing to leave town for the holidays.

Dec. 20 is expected to be the busiest day of the year at the Edmonton International Airport, with 25,000 passengers flying in and out.

Another 50,000 people will be dropping people off or welcoming them to Edmonton.

EIA has a new, bigger security screening area to move more travellers through more quickly, but officials are still encouraging people to give themselves extra time.

"It's always better to be a little bit more relaxed, take some time and get to the airport early," EIA Vice President of Operations and Infrastructure Steve Maybee said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Flyers are being urged to get to the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international trip.

Maybee also recommended packing your own bag and checking the CATSA rules on what can be packed where.