

Kelsey Dyer, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton International Airport officials are expecting a 20 per cent increase in travellers on the final Friday before Christmas.

25,000 people will be flying in and out of the airport throughout the day. Staff expect another 50,000 people will be dropping off or picking up those passengers.

The big Christmas crowds means longer lines and more time, but travellers can plan ahead to help avoid headaches this holiday season.

“The reality is, flights are so full. So if something happens and you miss your flight, it will be very difficult for you to rebook.” EIA spokesperson Traci Bednard said.

Officials suggest using the airlines’ online check in services, pre-booking your parking online, and arriving at the airport early. They recommend arriving two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international departures.