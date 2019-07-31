Business owners in the Town of Stony Plain are concerned about the impact of a major road closure on their business.

50th Street in the town has been closed since June. The sidewalk in front of store fronts has also been narrowed along the two-block stretch, making it difficult for patrons to access the small businesses along the route.

The owner of Cosmic Pizza says sales have been cut in half since the road closure. She adds that advertising costs are up as well as they try to combat the lack of business.

Across the street, it’s even worse for the Plains Liquor Store. The owner of the business claims her profits have taken a 60 per cent hit this summer.

Construction is expected to continue until late October, but a portion could be completed by the end of August.

The less than ideal weather is putting that target in jeopardy and some business owners are not optimistic the job will be completed on time.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Timm Bruch