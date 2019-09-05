Three downtown Edmonton businesses were flooded when a water main break caused water to shoot dozens of feet into the air in the early morning hours on Thursday.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at 105 Street and 106 Avenue.

In the video, crews can be seen working to contain the water.

The water was shut off around 3 a.m. but not before it affected three businesses: A&S Laundromat, Meca Halal Meat & Wholesale and African Safari Restaurant.

The owner of the laundromat told CTV News Edmonton in an emotional interview that the geyser brought down his ceiling.

EPCOR said no customers were out of water and crews were on scene as of 8 a.m. to assess the damage and begin repairs.

No traffic impacts were expected because the road was already closed for restoration.

Officials have not determined what caused the break.