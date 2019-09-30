City officials are considering accelerating Business Improvement Area projects after feedback from entrepreneurs that alleyways and sidewalks sit too low on the to-do list.

Across Edmonton's 13 improvement districts, there is an estimated $16 million of upgrades to be done.

The city's executive committee carried a motion on Monday that would see it completed by 2030.

"Some of our business districts are in rough shape," Mayor Don Iveson said.

"Because of how important they are facing our public, our investors and our visitors, I felt it was important to accelerate our infrastructure repair work."

Business owner Kelly Campbell-Tuguid told CTV News Edmonton the "philosophy" behind the motion is great, but that a 10-year timeline seems like a long time.

Her Whyte Avenue business, C'est Sera, is currently undergoing renovations to expand.

Campbell-Tuguid not only said that long-overdue alley work is slowing their progress, but that the entire area is in need of an overhaul.

Currently, the City of Edmonton maintains and renews its roadways from it calls a "life cycle perspective"—but Campbell-Tuguid believes her alley exceed its life expectancy a long time ago.

"I've asphalted this at my own expense twice now in 20 years," she said.

"We're going to have a beverage bar and home interior store, so we'd like to have the back door open. But it's not really conducive to that."

Administration also looked at a timeline that would see the work done by 2026, but decided on the more gradual option in which projects will be prioritized by condition assessments.

Discussion on the plan will continue in January, after the city does more consultations with businesses and the public.

With a report from CTV Edmonton's Joey Slattery