Butterdome Craft Sale is back, just in time for Mother's Day

    Crafts at the Butterdome Craft Sale on Friday May 3, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) Crafts at the Butterdome Craft Sale on Friday May 3, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
    The annual Butterdome Craft Sale is back this weekend at the University of Alberta.

    The market has been around since 1990 and is the province's largest craft sale, according to its website.

    There will be over 110 Canadian vendors at the market, which will take over 64,000 square feet of space at the Butterdome. Of those vendors, 29 will be new additions to the market.

    "In a time when supporting local small businesses is more important than ever, the Butterdome Craft Sale offers an aesthetic antidote to fast fashion and throwaway culture," said a spokesperson for the market.

    "This year’s wares include locally-found and farmed materials, traditional crafts made modern, as well as a focus on sustainability and upcycling."

    With Mother's Day just over a week away, the event is billing itself as a great place to find a gift and highlighting the families at the event.

    “When we first started, we thought if we can make it to the Butterdome, we’ve made it,” said Natalie Chan, of Tulip + Oink. "To be here, and just be accepted and liked – by artists and audiences alike – it means a lot to us.

    “Running a business with your mom is the greatest, most precious thing…Especially when they’re so loving and are trying to support your likes, your interests, your dreams."

    The market runs from May 3 to 5 at the University of Alberta Butterdome, tickets are available here.

