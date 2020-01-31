EDMONTON -- Eighteen months of work to ensure raves are safer for Edmontonians will be reviewed next month.

A proposed bylaw Edmonton city council voted in favour of – over a ban on electronic dance music (EDM) parties – are set to be discussed Feb. 12.

The rules, if passed, would establish a permit system where events are approved if they pass a set of requirements:

Obtain a permit from the City to host an EDM event with 1,500 or more attendees;

Have a valid event production business licence;

Provide attendees with unrestricted access to fresh water and a "chill space" (with reduced noise, temperature, light) at no cost;

Have a dedicated space for medical, police and security professionals; and

Submit an event deposit at least 14 days before the event.

"We have some really good operators in this city, and they were actually the ones who came forward and said, 'Please, put this in the bylaw," Ward 5 Coun. Sarah Hamilton told CTV News Edmonton.

One operator, Viet Nguyen of the promoter Boodang Music Canada, is a member of the advisory committee that formed the bylaws and says the rules would establish a standard.

"It makes sure that everyone coming into the market understands that these are the rules that you need to follow in order to operate here," Nguyen said.

In their application, rave promoters would also have to submit the details of their medical, safety, noise control, and patron welfare plans – such as harm reduction practices and sex assault education.

As it stands, the bylaw requires worker drug and sexual assault education, but not drug screening or amnesty boxes – a version of which Nguyen says are already used in Edmonton.

"That’s a little bit of a grey area," he commented. "Not really something that we wanted to get too much into, but I think that what we have right now works well."

There is not a timeline for when city council wants to see a bylaw enacted.

