EDMONTON -- A home in the King Edward Park neighbourhood went up in flames late Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 7215 81 Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. and found a fully involved blaze.

A neighbour told CTV News Edmonton bystanders helped people escape from a nearby house.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, two people were still in the basement when crews arrived.

It is unknown how many people needed to be helped, or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters remain on scene.

Black smoke could been seen blocks away, as captured on video by Coun. Nickel.