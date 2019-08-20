

Bystanders rushed to help a distraught man following a third-floor apartment fire along 124 Street on Monday morning.

Witnesses describe a disturbing scene after flames broke out just before 10 a.m.

"I saw a man was hanging on the third floor," said Innocent Mukiza. "It was so scary."

Mukiza was stopping for gas at a nearby station when he saw the man. He says two other men had cut him down as flames continued burning above.

A handmade sign was visible on the balcony as well, but the message is difficult to see from street-level.

"Within four minutes, I heard the fire truck," said Mukiza who described the man as in his mid-50s.

Crews arrived and put out the flames. The man was taken to hospital and his condition is uknown.

At least two suites appeared to be damaged in the fire. There is no word yet on when people will be allowed back in to their homes or the cost of damage.

The fire forced the closure of 124 Street between 111 and 112 Avenues for about an hour. ​