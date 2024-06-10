Cadence Weapon sends out casting call for video shoot for updated Connor McDavid track

Edmonton-born rapper Cadence Weapon returns to Edmonton to shoot a music video in support for the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup run.

Cadence Weapon posted a video online yesterday stating that he's shooting a music video for the re-recorded track Connor McDavid, a song originally released in 2017 upon the Oilers drafting McDavid.

Cadence Weapon said he's looking for fans of the Oilers to show up at the Bob and Doug McKenzie statue, located at the 103 Street and 103 Avenue intersection, at 3:30 today if they want to take part in the music video and show their support for their home team.

The Toronto-based rapper was inspired to update the lyrics for the Connor McDavid track stating that "it feels like the right time" and "the right team".

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final starts tonight at 6 p.m.