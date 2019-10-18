Pull out the food processor and mix up a tsp sugar, 2 cups white flour, and a pinch of salt. Add in one cup of cold chopped butter and pulse NO MORE THAN 18 TIMES! You are looking for pea sized butter chunks remaining. Slowly pulse in 8 tbsp of ice cold water (really, add the ice) and scrape the weird powdery mixture into a plastic bag to chill. It will look weird. Trust the method.

After a day ideally (but at least 4 hours), take out the dough and separate it into 2. Roll out both portions quickly and return to the fridge. Line a pie pan with one crust and bake at 400 for 12 minutes.

Peel and dice 2 sweet potatoes into 2 cm by 2 cm cubes. Steam in the microwave for 6 minutes

Mash sweet potatoes and cool in the fridge. Mix together 1/3 cup butter (soft), 1/3 cup brown sugar, a can of sweetened condensed milk, a splash of vanilla, and a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Pour into the crust base and smush the edges with thumb and finger, offset a little bit. The extra crust is NOT for topping this pie, it is for promise of a future pie.

Bake at 400 for 30 minutes and the 350 for 30 minutes more. Top with really nice vanilla ice cream