Calgarians celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of new Canadians

The Immigrant Education Society (TIES) showcased the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs during its second annual Inspiring Showcase Saturday.

“We're here celebrating that they're running their business that they have started, or they're in the process of starting their businesses. We have market booths, where 29 Ladies are showcasing their businesses and selling their products or services,” says Vivian Escorsian the Entrepreneurial Program Manager at TIES.

Escorsian says their programs are mostly targeted to immigrant women and to women of diverse women who need how to get started with their business ideas.

“We provide the support for them to understand the basics of business. So who is your client? What is the need, that your business is fulfilling, and how you're going to actually solve that problem, all the way into thinking about the operations of the business, thinking about finances, marketing, and finally connecting them with other entrepreneurs, but also with potential clients so networking is a big base,” she says.

The event was held at Platform Calgary at 407 Avenue Southeast and some of businesses highlighted were fashion related while others sold cookies, decorated mugs, and their own paintings.

As part of the showcase, the ladies participated in a pitch competition to help secure a financial boost to their business; first place receives $2,000 to invest in their business, second place gets $1,000 and third place $500. There is also a $500 crowd favourite prize.

“I think that the most beautiful thing about my job is that I get to see their stories, and I get to see them flourish and shine,” says Escorsian.

TIES was founded in 1988 and has remained dedicated to serving the evolving needs of its growing community.

It was started as resource to help newcomers learn the language but soon realized the employability of its clients depended upon diverse competencies and redefined itself to encompass a wide range of goals including entrepreneurial training.