Inter Pipeline and Women Building Futures announced a new agreement Wednesday that will increase opportunities for women in the skilled trades.

The Calgary-based company committed $580,000 over the next three years to support the Journeywoman Start program by Women Building Futures (WBF). The program includes classroom and hand-on pre-apprenticeship training and introduces students to six industrial trades.

"This partnership is critical and will increase awareness of the careers local women can have within the Heartland region," Kathy Kimpton, president and chief executive officer of WBF said in a written release. "We know that when we work together to create truly inclusive workplaces based on respect, it creates a better environment for everyone."

According to WBF, 90 per cent of the 186 women who graduated from their programs in 2018 were employed within six months.

"Women are generally underrepresented in construction and operations in our industry," said Christian Bayle, president and CEO of Inter Pipeline. "This partnership is a great opportunity to help address this."

Inter Pipeline says many of their key contractors at the Heartland Petrochemical Complex construction site are already employing graduates of the Journeywoman Start program.