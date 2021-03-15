CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames won a third straight game under new head coach Darryl Sutter with a 4-3 victory Monday over the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

Elias Lindholm, Dillon Dube and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary (14-12-3).

Mikael Backlund had a pair of assists and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28-of-31 shots for the win. Sutter replaced Geoff Ward, who was fired March 4.

Leon Draisaitl, Josh Archibald and defenceman Adam Larsson scored for Edmonton (18-13-0), which played its third game in four days.

Mike Smith had 23 saves in the loss.

The Flames are at home against the Oilers again Wednesday. Edmonton leads the season's Battle of Alberta 3-2 with five games remaining between the two clubs.