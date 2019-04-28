More than 50 flights at the Calgary International Airport were cancelled or diverted Saturday, as the city was hit by an early spring snowstorm.

Most of southern Alberta was issued a warning on April 27 for snowfall, blizzard or winter storm conditions. While the weather cleared in Edmonton by mid-afternoon, travel advisories were issued in the regions surrounding Calgary due to slippery and treacherous roads.

The Calgary International Airport saw 49 flight cancellations and diverted five other flights to Edmonton or Vancouver.

Joseph Ghahari, on a trip from Cuba to the U.S. via Calgary, was on one of the flights that turned around to land in Edmonton.

“They kind of mentioned about the snowstorm and a little concern early,” he recalled, but said the new plan wasn’t announced until 30 minutes before they landed in Alberta’s capital city.

“Literally, I thought we were starting to descend—it felt like the very beginning of a long descent—then they let us know they were going to divert, and you could feel the plane going back up in the air.”

While the diversion did affect the family’s travel plans, Ghahari said he didn’t mind too much considering WestJet offered hotel accommodations and food vouchers for their stay in Edmonton.

The company also arranged for the family to fly out at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

“It’s short. In fact, I’d almost rather a little bit of time. But I’m sure most of the other travellers probably want to get right out and get on.”

Calgary city officials said between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow fell in Calgary Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Calgary airport said in a statement online that it understood the frustration caused by the weather, but that safety is its top priority.

As airport operations return to normal, we ask that you check with the airlines for updated flight info. We thank travellers and guests for their patience, and we commend our airline partners, ground crews and public responders for their teamwork. #ABstorm — YYC (@FlyYYC) April 28, 2019

We understand many are frustrated by the weather, but safety is always our key priority. Please continue checking online with your airlines for the latest flight status. 2/2 — YYC (@FlyYYC) April 28, 2019

Our crews continue to clear runways for the safety of guests and staff. As a result of the #ABStorm we had 49 cancellations of arriving/departing flights and 5 diversions. Airlines advise us there continues to be waits as their crews deice aircraft. Delays are still possible. — YYC (@FlyYYC) April 28, 2019