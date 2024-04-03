Calgary man charged with defrauding Fort Saskatchewan business of more than $50K

A Calgary man is accused of defrauding at least two Canadian businesses.

On March 3, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP got a complaint of fraud from a local business.

The company said it received an email with an invoice to be paid for over $54,000.

The money was paid, but when a second similar request came in, the company realized the initial email had been fraudulent.

Mounties began an investigation and identified a suspect, who was also believed to have conducted a similar fraud in Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police issued a Canada-wide warrant, and a warrant was also issued for the Fort Saskatchewan case.

On March 24, a 55-year-old man was arrested at his home in Calgary.

He has been charged with fraud over $5,000 in the Fort Saskatchewan case.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Fort Saskatchewan on April 25.