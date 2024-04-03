EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Calgary man charged with defrauding Fort Saskatchewan business of more than $50K

    A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

    A Calgary man is accused of defrauding at least two Canadian businesses.

    On March 3, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP got a complaint of fraud from a local business.

    The company said it received an email with an invoice to be paid for over $54,000.

    The money was paid, but when a second similar request came in, the company realized the initial email had been fraudulent.

    Mounties began an investigation and identified a suspect, who was also believed to have conducted a similar fraud in Ontario.

    The Ontario Provincial Police issued a Canada-wide warrant, and a warrant was also issued for the Fort Saskatchewan case.

    On March 24, a 55-year-old man was arrested at his home in Calgary.

    He has been charged with fraud over $5,000 in the Fort Saskatchewan case.

    He is scheduled to appear in court in Fort Saskatchewan on April 25. 

