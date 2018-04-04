The Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton said most of the guitars stolen from their office over the Easter weekend had been found and police believe they may have an idea where the fifth guitar is.

CTV News has learned a suspect had reportedly tried to pawn a number of guitars at a Calgary pawn shop, but employees were aware the guitars were stolen, and stalled the suspect while they called police.

The suspect was arrested at the shop. Calgary police recovered four of the stolen guitars. Three were found at the pawn shop, a fourth was in the suspect’s vehicle. Police found a receipt from another pawn shop of what they believe is the fifth instrument.

The five guitars were stolen from the Rock and Roll Society of Edmonton early Easter Sunday.

Each of the instruments had been signed – they were meant to be sold at auction to raise money for the organization.

The charity operates the Centre for Arts and Music Program, which brings in mentors and musicians to work with students in schools and with youth at risk. Participants learn how to play instruments, form bands, write songs and to perform.

The program is offered at three local junior high schools, at Rite Track and the Yellowhead Youth Centre.

At auction, the organization estimated the guitars could sell for a maximum of $25,000 – or about one year of support for the charity.