Calgary's Peters' Drive-In listed as tenant on Edmonton lot
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 12:32PM MST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 1:41PM MST
The famed Peters’ Drive-In is moving in to Edmonton.
Roadside signs at Calgary Trail and 51 Avenue indicate that the popular Calgary burger joint has plans for an Edmonton location.
Peters’ originally opened its doors in Calgary in 1964, and expanded into Red Deer a few years ago.
The retro drive-up style of the restaurant has made it a mainstay of Calgarians and tourists.