A Calgary woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on a highway northwest of Edmonton Sunday morning.

A car heading west on Highway 43 and a truck heading south on Highway 18 crashed as the truck was turning, RCMP said.

The 43-year-old Calgary woman was pronounced dead on scene. The male driver was transported to hospital and a male passenger was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital, both with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the truck sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound traffic on Highway 43 was diverted for approximately three hours.

RCMP are investigating the collision.