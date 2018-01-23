The City of Calgary is considering on bidding to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, and have mentioned Edmonton and Whistler as a possible partner to host some events.

Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) visited Calgary and some of the venues used in 1988 last week as they start to evaluate bidding cities.

Calgary officials suggested Edmonton could host curling events.

“I think it’s probably an effective idea to share costs and logistic challenges to actually have the events run smoothly,” Warren Cross, a local competitive curler, told CTV News. “Edmonton and northern Alberta has always been a powerhouse through the decades in curling, so how much more appropriate could be to have that hosted in Edmonton.”

A number of councillors told CTV News Calgary officials have not reached out about partnering up to host the Olympics.

“There’s nothing to hang your hat on here and until there’s some sort of tangible outreach from Calgary, and I think, really, what they would have to do to formalize their decision on whether they’re actually going to bother putting a bid package together,” Ward 9 councillor Tim Cartmell said.

Ward 8 councillor Ben Henderson said a multi-city bid would require funding from the provincial or federal government.

Calgary council is expected to make a decision on whether or not they are officially bidding for the games by late March.

With files from Nicole Weisberg