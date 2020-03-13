Call 811, not 911 for coronavirus concerns: Edmonton police
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 12:31PM MDT
Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee.
EDMONTON -- Calls to 911 have increased during the coronavirus outbreak, Edmonton police said.
The Edmonton Police Service is urging people with COVID-19 symptoms to call Health Link at 811 instead.
"911 is for emergency, that's for people that are at-risk ... something sensational or bad is going to happen, and I think we gotta make sure that we differentiate with this," EPS Chief Dale McFee said.
There are 23 coronavirus cases in Alberta.