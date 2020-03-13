EDMONTON -- Calls to 911 have increased during the coronavirus outbreak, Edmonton police said.

The Edmonton Police Service is urging people with COVID-19 symptoms to call Health Link at 811 instead.

"911 is for emergency, that's for people that are at-risk ... something sensational or bad is going to happen, and I think we gotta make sure that we differentiate with this," EPS Chief Dale McFee said.

There are 23 coronavirus cases in Alberta.