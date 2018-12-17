

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Canadian Blood Services is asking 30,000 blood donors make an appointment during the holiday season.

In Edmonton, Canadian Blood Services hopes to fill 2,500 appointments by Jan. 7.

Canadian Blood Services predicts a low supply of platelets—a blood component with a seven-day shelf life—between Dec. 17 and Jan. 6.

“Statutory holidays in December will impact our platelet supply, but blood donors can help ensure they are available by booking and keeping their appointments by Jan. 6,”said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer. “The holiday period is typically a challenging time to collect blood, with many regular donors away or busy with seasonal commitments. But the need for blood does not take a holiday, which is why donations at this time of year are so vitally important for patients.”

During the holiday season, blood donations are routinely needed for chemotherapy, trauma victims, organ transplant and cardiac surgeries.

For more information about donating blood, visit blood.ca.