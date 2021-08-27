EDMONTON -- A Calling Lake, Alta., male is in hospital after being shot in a confrontation with northern Alberta Mounties on Thursday.

The male is believed to have shot a female – neither person's age was released by police – near Calling Lake, about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.

RCMP were called around 7:45 p.m. Within an hour, police had found him and contained the area.

"The suspect exited the residence several times during the containment, aware of police presence," Mounties said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., he was said to have left the home and a confrontation occurred.

Two Mounties fired their weapons, causing life-threatening injuries.

Both he and the female were in hospital as of Friday afternoon. Her condition was described as stable.

No RCMP were hurt.

The provincial police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, will be reviewing the shooting.