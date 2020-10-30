EDMONTON -- An Alberta woman who admitted to shooting her husband and dumping his body in a slough has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Helen Naslund, 56, pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter in the September 2011 shooting of 49-year-old Miles Naslund on a farm near Holden, Alta.

The couple's son, Neil Naslund, 28, pleaded guilty to offering an indignity to human remains. He was sentenced in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench Friday to three years in prison.

They were both initially charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.