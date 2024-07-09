Calls for help spike alongside temperatures
With temperatures sitting above 30 C on Tuesday, Edmontonians are being urged to take precautions and check in on the vulnerable.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says it has responded to 21 incidents of pets locked in vehicles and four incidents involving children or adults since July 1.
Through the entire month of July 2023, EFRS said it responded to 32 calls of pets in vehicles and 31 events involving people.
"Edmonton Fire Rescue Services will only break windows to gain access to vehicles if there are immediate signs of distress or danger," an EFRS spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday. "If this is not the case, we will radio in to our dispatch centre to request the assistance of AMA, and our partners will arrive on scene and open the vehicle for us."
Alberta Health Services says EMS has attended 16 heat-related emergencies between July 3 and Tuesday.
"The majority of the calls were related to sun exposure while doing outdoor work or participating in sporting activities," spokesperson Kerry Williamson noted.
The Edmonton branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, which handles 211 calls, says it has seen a 40 per cent increase in calls since the start of July compared to last year.
"Yesterday we saw the biggest spike with a 50 per cent increase, 124 calls. This compared to our daily average in 2023 of 77 calls per day," spokesperson Emma Potter said Tuesday.
"We expect the volumes to stay high over the next week as temperatures continue to rise."
Potter noted calls are still below the peak in the winter months, where a record-setting 344 calls were received in one day.
If you see anyone in distress from the heat, call 211.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s or high 20s for the next week.
AHS has information online about how to protect yourself from heat and sun.
For more information on what to do if you see a child or pet unattended in a vehicle, visit the Edmonton Police Service website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
Russia orders the arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia ordered the arrest of the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing Tuesday that was conducted in absentia as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Three animals euthanized after being injured at Calgary Stampede
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
-
Dozens of charges laid against 4 men in Calgary kidnapping
Calgary police say four men have been charged in an 11-month investigation into a kidnapping last summer.
-
Dry temperatures lead to fire restrictions west of Calgary
The province says the wildfire risk in forested areas west of Calgary is now high because of 'extreme temperatures and a lack of precipitation.'
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge man sought following shooting in Brocket, Alta.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
-
Heat warning declared for southern Alberta
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
-
'A surreal experience': Lethbridge to be represented by 11 athletes, coaches, staff, officials at Paris Olympics
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Saskatoon
-
Fire breaks out in Saskatoon basement apartment
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured after a fire that broke out in a basement apartment on Tuesday morning.
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Regina
-
'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (PRL) Central Library Renewal Project.
-
Regina Urgent Care Centre treats more than 500 patients in first week
Days have been busy at Regina's brand new Urgent Care Centre – with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reporting more than 500 patients were treated at the facility in its first week alone.
-
Construction of YWCA Regina's new building nearing completion
Construction is almost complete on the new 97,000 square foot Kikaskihtânaw Centre, which will soon be the new home for the YWCA Regina.
Vancouver
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to immediately stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
-
8.5-year prison sentence for man who killed aunt hours after being released from police custody
A man has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal stabbing of his aunt in North Vancouver, which happened just hours after he was released from police custody.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Toronto
-
'Torrential downpours:' Toronto under rainfall warning due to Hurricane Beryl remnants
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
-
One person in critical condition after shooting in North York; 2 people arrested
One person is in critical condition following a shooting in North York.
-
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Montreal
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Montreal's air quality in 2023 worst in eight years due to historic forest fires
The air in Montreal last year was the most polluted it has been since 2015, thanks to Quebec's historic forest fire season.
-
Quebec company fined $12,500 for destroyed threatened bird nests
A Quebec company was fined $12,500 after it damaged multiple bank swallow nests. The bank swallow, or sand martin, is a threatened species in Canada and destroying their nests is illegal, according to the Species at Risk Act.
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Halifax council approves motion that could lead to demolition of historic library
After more than a decade of discussions and plans that failed to materialize, Halifax council is bringing in a consultant to develop a plan for the old memorial library that could see it at least partially demolished.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest seven involved in human trafficking in Portage la Prairie
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
-
Judge in murder trial weighs motivations of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
Ottawa
-
Consultant accused of overbilling the federal government $250,000, RCMP says
A federal consultant is facing fraud charges for allegedly overbilling the federal government tens of thousands of dollars over an 18-month period, according to the RCMP.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Ottawa could see 25-50 mm of rain as remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit the region
Ottawa could see record-breaking rainfall on Wednesday, as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the region.
-
Jelly Roll brings message of recovery, resilience to The Royal ahead of Bluesfest
Before he took to the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest, country music superstar Jelly Roll made a stop at The Royal on Tuesday to share his journey with mental health challenges and his path to wellness.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One dead in single ATV crash in northern Ontario
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
-
Provincial law aimed at speeding up home construction kills appeal of Sudbury retirement residence
The Ontario Land Tribunal says new provincial legislation aimed at getting new housing built quickly means an appeal of a six-storey, 150-unit retirement residence in Sudbury’s South End is automatically dismissed.
Barrie
-
New lead emerges one year after Barrie woman's disappearance
Police in North Bay have given a glimmer of hope to the family of a Barrie woman who vanished without a word over a year ago.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Strange vandalism will cost business $120,000 in damages
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
Kitchener
-
When we could see torrential rain in Wednesday’s forecast
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.
-
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
-
Electrical fire at 250 Frederick Street adds to recent problems for residents
A small fire at 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener over the weekend is adding to the long list of issues residents have had to deal with lately.
London
-
Alice Munro’s local legacy 'doesn't excuse what went on behind closed doors' in historical sex assault case
Munro who grew up Wingham, and lived in Clinton for many years, has her name emblazoned on everything from the local library, to her own literary garden. The startling revelations about the Nobel prize winning author’s past, has prompted discussions about whether those monuments to her should remain.
-
Box truck stuck with careless driving charge
Middlesex OPP say that a bridge in the Kilworth area was completely blocked off for some time this afternoon when a local driver underestimated their size.
-
Rainfall warning issued due to expected remnants of Hurricane Beryl
A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Bruce-Grey-, Huron-Perth, Lambton County, and Elgin County.
Windsor
-
'Dangerous' suspects sought after aggravated assault: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects wChatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects who are considered dangerous after an alleged aggravated assault.ho are considered dangerous after an alleged aggravated assault.
-
Rainfall warning issued due to expected remnants of Hurricane Beryl
A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store temporarily closed
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.