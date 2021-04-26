EDMONTON -- A northern Alberta municipality with the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the province is calling on more vaccine from the feds.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo council decided late Sunday night to declare a state of local emergency.

Council also passed a motion to ask Alberta and Ottawa for "accelerated vaccine distribution" and ask the governments for an emergency meeting with local and Indigenous leadership.

The municipality of nearly 75,000 has 1,102 active coronavirus cases, according to the latest provincial data.

Located along Alberta's very northeastern border, and home to Fort McMurray, RMWB has a case rate of 1,320 per 100,000. Comparatively, Edmonton and Calgary count about 385 and 489 cases per 100,000.

CLASSES GO ONLINE

Starting Monday, all Fort McMurray students will be learning from home for two weeks.

Both the public and Catholic school divisions announced the decision Sunday, with public superintendent Jennifer Turner calling it "the best decision for our students, staff, and community as the numbers, and rate of COVID spread continues to climb."

Grades 7-12 had been schooling at home since April 19, a circuit-breaker type of action taken by the districts to ensure more substitute teachers were available for elementary schools.

Since Easter break, the number of students absent for classes in the public school division has average about 47 per cent, and between 30 and 35 per cent in the Catholic district.

A Catholic division spokesperson said there are more than 1,000 students and 100 staff currently isolating becuase of exposures.