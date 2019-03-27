

Students at the University of Alberta are joining others across the country, promoting a campaign called “No Good Way” that encourages people to stop using the “R” word.

"We're not trying to tell people how to live their lives. We're just trying to encourage them to be a bit more mindful,” said Emma Wolowski, University of Alberta Special Olympics president.

“The use of the "R" word in conversation, it seems like no big deal, but it has a harming effect and it has been linked with bullying,” said Karen Unger, with Motionball Edmonton.

“It is simple to call somebody out on it to remind them, hey you know, there's lots of other words you can use in that situation," she added.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for Unger. Her sister Teryl is a Special Olympics athlete who said the campaign is giving her a confidence boost.

“I feel good to know that the bad people can't use it anymore,” said Teryl Unger, Special Olympian.

Still, the Unger’s said they know change won’t happen overnight.

“This party is ridiculous. That person is silly. Yeah, there's lots of other words that you can use,” said Karen Unger.

