Campbell 'earned' start for Oilers in Philadelphia following 43-save win, coach says

Jay Woodcroft rarely confirms his lineup before a game, but the Edmonton Oilers bench boss left little doubt Thursday that Jack Campbell is his goalie against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Campbell was in the starters net for the morning skate, a couple days after stopping 43 of 44 shots in a 6-1 Edmonton win in Nashville.

"I like the way he played. Earned not given," Woodcroft told reporters.

"I thought he earned another start, given his play. He's also had a fantastic six, seven weeks with the group here, going back to preseason. The first game of the season was an odd one for the team as a whole."

The "odd one," an 8-1 beating at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks on opening night, saw Campbell pulled after allowing four goals on just 16 shots.

It was a scary sight for Oilers fans, considering Campbell struggled most of last year, losing the starters job to rookie Stuart Skinner.

"Opening night was obviously not fun for anybody. But I learned a lot from last year and looked at the game and, honestly, there were just a couple little tweaks that I thought individually I could make and it paid off," Campbell said Tuesday after his rebound in Nashville.

Skinner, an NHL all-star in his first full season with the Oilers, has allowed four goals in both of his appearances. His save percentage is just .750, second last in the league so far.

But Woodcroft stopped short of confirming Campbell has reclaimed the #1 goalie job in Edmonton, saying he "won't let anyone sit on the tree and not get in there."

Forward Warren Foegele said his teammates are happy to see Campbell recover from a tough start to his season.

"Jack's been stellar, such a great teammate, he's been working super hard. He had such a great preseason and I thought last game was another example of his hard work paying off," he said of the Nashville game.

"He kept us in the battle, throughout the whole game, but even when we were up 4-1 they had a breakaway and a couple chances to make it 4-2 and he's been a real stabilizer back there and we expect him to keep doing that."

Defenceman Vincent Desharnais also appeared to be in the starting lineup against Philly, taking the spot of Philip Broberg.

The Oilers face off against the Flyers shortly after 5:30 p.m. MT before returning to Edmonton for a Saturday night tilt against the Winnipeg Jets.