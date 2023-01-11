Campbell starts in net, Desharnais expected to make NHL debut as Oilers battle Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers are likely to have a fresh face on their blueline Wednesday, but it won't happen as a result of a trade, which many fans have been howling for.

Instead, 26-year-old rookie defenseman Vincent Desharnais has been called up from Edmonton's AHL farm team in Bakersfield.

He's expected to play his first game in the NHL Wednesday against the Ducks in Anaheim.

"I think that would be a good bet that he's going to be in the lineup," a typically coy head coach Jay Woodcroft said before the game.

The 6'6", 209 pound right-shot defenceman from Laval, Que., said being called up to join the Oilers has been "crazy" and "such a great moment."

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life and for it to actually happen, it was pretty special and I called my parents and I FaceTimed my brother right after," he told reporters.

"Just giving that to them after all the sacrifices they've done for me, it's priceless."

Desharnais joins a team that is struggling to win lately, putting the team on the cusp of a playoff spot.

The Oilers have just one win in their last five games and started Wednesday tied for the final wildcard position in the Western Conference.

With no goals and two assists in 11 AHL games, Woodcroft suggested Desharnais has been brought up for his defence, penalty killing and physical play.

"We need two points. I'll do everything I can to help the team win," Desharnais said, adding his family is flying from Montreal to California for the game.

"He's a very likable person, great teammate, commits to do whatever it takes to win," Woodcroft said. "He's a big body that moves fairly well. He makes a good first pass, he has some poise, is not afraid. He plays hard and he's a very good penalty killer."

The Oilers could use some help when shorthanded. After giving up four powerplay goals to the L.A. Kings on Monday, Edmonton sunk to 27th in the NHL at killing penalties.

With goalie Stuart Skinner returning to Edmonton for the birth of his first child, Woodcroft confirmed that Jack Campbell will start against Anaheim.

He stopped 11 of 13 shots against L.A. after Skinner was pulled and won his last start against the New York Islanders.

"He's been very good. He went into a tough situation [against L.A.] He made a lot of good saves and hopefully can bring that forward," Woodcroft said.

Goalie Calvin Pickard has also been called up to backup Campbell until Skinner returns.

The Oilers (21-18-3) face off against the Ducks (12-25-4) shortly after 8 p.m. MT.