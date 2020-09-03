EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman camping over the weekend.

Police were called to a campground south of Boyle on Aug. 29 around 8:30 p.m.

The camper needed to be flown by STARS to Edmonton. Police described her injuries as life threatening.

The attacker fled the area that night, and RCMP and Edmonton Police Service failed to find him.

A man was taken into custody the next day, however, when two RCMP members, who had been at the scene on Saturday, were travelling to Edmonton and recognized a man who looked like the suspect walking on Highway 28 north of Redwater.

Ethan Cooper, 32, faces one count of attempted murder.

Police said the attack was not random, and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Cooper is in police custody and scheduled to appear in Boyle Provincial Court on Sept. 8, 2020.

Boyle is about 140 kilometres north of Edmonton.